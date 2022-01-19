Arsenal identify area to strengthen as duo could seal transfers away

Arsenal have reportedly identified a new right-back as a potential signing in this January’s transfer window amid doubts over two of their current players in that position.

The Gunners loaned Hector Bellerin out to Real Betis in the summer, and signed Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has become first choice on the right-hand side of Mikel Arteta’s defence.

It seems Arsenal could now do with cover in that department, however, as both Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers could be leaving the Emirates Stadium, according to Sky Sports.

The report explains that Arsenal could turn to Nottingham Forest youngster Djed Spence as a target in that area of the pitch, but the likes of Tottenham are also interested in the promising 21-year-old.

It surely makes sense for Arsenal to offload Soares and Chambers after their lack of impact in the first-team in recent times, and Spence looks like he’d be a worthwhile addition.

Still, it might not be easy to get the young defender in as his performances seemingly attract plenty of interest, so there’s always a chance AFC will still have a role for Bellerin next season, even if his form dipped before he left on loan last summer.