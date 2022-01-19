Bad Leeds United luck continues as serious injury blocks new signing

Leeds United aren’t having much luck at the moment.

After being riddled with injuries for the most part of the season, Marcelo Bielsa has been forced to try and navigate his way up the Premier League table while contending with multiple absentees.

In fact, so bad has the Argentine’s fortunes been, that his bad luck has even started to rub off on players not yet signed to Leeds United.

MORE: Ronaldo holds Man United crunch talks over issue that could see him quit in summer

The Whites have been heavily linked with signing Torino full-back Ola Aina which only intensified after the Italian side announced they had reached an agreement to loan fellow right-back Mohamed Fares until the end of the season.

However, after injuring his ACL while on international duty for Algeria in this year’s African Cup of Nations, Torino is now expected to lose Fares, who will return to parent club Lazio, meaning the Serie A side will have little choice but to keep hold of Aina, as per Calciomercato.

Speaking at the end of last year about possible signings, as quoted by Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa said: “I never said I don’t want players to come in January, as you guys informed I am opposed to it.

“The only thing I said and I reiterate is that to bring in players they should be better than the ones we already have.”

However, with the South American tactician now forced back to the drawing board, Leeds United fans will be wondering if their side will bring in any new faces before the January transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.