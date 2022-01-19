Barcelona in advanced talks to sign soon-to-be Chelsea free agent

Barcelona is looking to take advantage of Andreas Christensen’s soon-to-be expired Chelsea contract and have stepped up their efforts to sign the Denmark international.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport, who claims the Catalan giants could sign Christensen on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Christensen, 25, joined Chelsea’s youth academy back in 2012 following a free transfer from Danish side Brondby.

Since forcing his way through the Blues’ youth ranks, Christensen, now a first-team regular, has gone on to feature in 148 senior matches, in all competitions.

However, despite emerging as one of manager Thomas Tuchel’s most trusted defenders, with his contract set to expire in less than six months time, the 25-year-old now faces an uncertain future.

Speaking at the end of last year, Tuchel admitted to reporters that the club would like closure on the defender’s ongoing contract stand-off.

“I have no good news,” the German said (as quoted by the Guardian). “That was my understanding weeks ago – that Andreas wants the same as me, that he wants the same as the club, and that’s why for me it was a zero problem situation because everybody wanted the same as far as I understood it. But we are waiting a long time now for confirmation.

“It is on Andreas to act. How he acts on the pitch, he needs to act off it and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea. He tells us that he wants to stay because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is a perfect fit and I think that he is not done here. His career here is, by far, not finished. But, like I said, it’s on him. We want the commitment and hopefully we get it.”

Although the centre-back is understood to have a lot of interest, it is Barcelona who appears to be leading the race for his signature.

With talks between the player’s camp and Barcelona understood to be at an advanced stage, Xavi’s side will be hopeful a deal can be reached this month ahead of a transfer in the summer.