West Ham expected to clinch superb £5million transfer from Ligue 1 giants

West Ham United are reportedly expected to seal the transfer of Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara for a bargain fee of around £5million.

The Hammers are being strongly linked with Kamara, who has impressed as one of the most solid defensive players in Ligue 1 for some time now, with even bigger clubs linked with him in the past.

Chelsea and Manchester City have been mentioned as admirers of Kamara in the past, but it now looks like West Ham could be in a strong position to snap up the 22-year-old.

Initial reports suggested West Ham were in pole position to sign Kamara on a free in the summer, but a deal may now be brought forward to this month.

Kamara could help take WHUFC to another level and give them more strength in depth at the back.

The France Under-21 international can also operate in defensive midfield, perhaps giving the club the option of a long-term replacement for Declan Rice, who continues to be linked with big six sides.