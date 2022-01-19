Thomas Tuchel slams “too many questions” about Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn into more questions over star player Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been the subject of unwanted headlines recently, having given a controversial interview to Sky Italia which raised doubts over his future.

In general, Lukaku’s form also hasn’t been the best since his big transfer to Chelsea from Inter Milan in the summer, but it seems Tuchel is fed up of talking about the player.

Watch below as Tuchel quickly brushed off a question about Lukaku at the end of his post-match press conference following the 1-1 draw away to Brighton last night…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer target angling for move as club and player await green light
Liverpool and West Ham in transfer battle over £5million wonderkid
Real Madrid confident of securing major transfer, but Man United star’s decision could change things

Tuchel clearly sounds frustrated throughout the video, with Chelsea in poor form at the moment as their title challenge has completely fallen apart.

The Blues won the Champions League last season, but Tuchel hasn’t quite been able to continue that incredible start to life at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.