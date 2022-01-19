Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn into more questions over star player Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been the subject of unwanted headlines recently, having given a controversial interview to Sky Italia which raised doubts over his future.

In general, Lukaku’s form also hasn’t been the best since his big transfer to Chelsea from Inter Milan in the summer, but it seems Tuchel is fed up of talking about the player.

Watch below as Tuchel quickly brushed off a question about Lukaku at the end of his post-match press conference following the 1-1 draw away to Brighton last night…

Tuchel clearly sounds frustrated throughout the video, with Chelsea in poor form at the moment as their title challenge has completely fallen apart.

The Blues won the Champions League last season, but Tuchel hasn’t quite been able to continue that incredible start to life at Stamford Bridge.