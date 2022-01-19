Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were thoroughly unimpressed with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as the Blues were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton last night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been well below par for a while now, and Hudson-Odoi continues to be a slightly frustrating and inconsistent presence in the team.

The England international clearly has huge potential and has long looked like a big prospect coming through at Stamford Bridge, but we’re yet to truly see the best of him with a consistent run of form.

Wright and Shearer felt that Hudson-Odoi was clearly a weak link for Chelsea last night as they dropped more points and fell further behind in the title race.

Commenting on one poor piece of play, Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro: “This was a perfect opportunity. Look at Lukaku, you see his arms up in he air.

“Hudson-Odoi in that instance, he’s got a runner outside him, he’s onside, you play it to the runner, he plays it in and Lukaku might get his goal, all of a sudden Chelsea get themselves going.

“His decision there to stop, come back and pass it all the way back, I can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

Meanwhile, Shearer said: “Hudson-Odoi I thought he had a really poor game this evening.

“You’re looking for some energy, you’re looking for a burst of pace to go past the defender and it never happened.”

Chelsea fans may well be concerned by Hudson-Odoi’s apparent lack of development, with serious questions needing to be asked soon if he doesn’t show significant improvement.

The 21-year-old still has time to turn his career around, but one wonders if he might do well to step down a level, as he doesn’t currently look like he has what it takes to be a regular starter for a club like Chelsea.