Newcastle United & Leicester City ready to sign Christian Eriksen

Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly both ready to snap up former Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The Denmark international was a world class performer during his time at Spurs, and most recently played for Inter Milan before suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

That worrying incident put Eriksen’s playing career in serious doubt, but it seems he could be set to return to the game with a move back to the Premier League.

Eriksen is now being strongly linked with both Newcastle and Leicester by the Times, and it would be intriguing to see the 29-year-old back at this level.

Newcastle would undoubtedly do well to bring in a talent like Eriksen, with the Magpies looking likely to invest in big name signings for their squad after their Saudi takeover earlier this season.

Leicester could also be a good fit for Eriksen, with Brendan Rodgers’ style of play looking an ideal fit for the former Tottenham man.