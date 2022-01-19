Tottenham in talks over ambitious transfer raid, player came “very close” to joining in the past

Tottenham are reportedly in talks over an ambitious transfer swoop for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Reports in Italy claim Spurs are rivalling Inter Milan for the signing of the Argentina international, whose contract talks with Juventus have broken down.

Inter Milan are also said to be in the running, but the Antonio Conte connection could prove useful, as the Italian tactician has good contacts with clubs in Serie A.

Conte has worked at both Juve and Inter, and also has Fabio Paratici alongside him at Tottenham, who will know Dybala well after signing him when he was based with the Turin giants.

It’s also worth noting that the report from La Repubblica notes that Dybala came “very close” to joining Spurs in the past, though the deal never quite went through.

Dybala has had a fine career at Juventus, but it might now be time for a new challenge, with Tottenham looking like a tempting destination for the 28-year-old.

One imagines Dybala will see Spurs as a club on the way up under Conte, and he could relish linking up with Harry Kane up front.