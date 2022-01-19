Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick expects we should see Anthony Elanga making an appearance for the Red Devils again as they take on Brentford tonight.

Chadwick is impressed with what he’s seen from Elanga, as he generally praised the improvement from Man Utd for much of the Aston Villa game.

Even though it ended in a 2-2 draw, there did seem to be positives from the game as United’s football looked a lot better thanks to a slight change in the system from Ralf Rangnick.

Chadwick was pleased with what he saw and singled out Elanga as someone who looks like he could keep on having a key role to play for the first-team.

“There’s definitely something to build on there,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “You can see the shape’s changed, the team look a lot more confident playing with wide men.

“Elanga came into the team and looks a bundle of energy. With Matic playing that holding role, it looks like everyone knows their job a bit more, it gave Fred license to roam a bit more and it was probably the best we’ve seen from Bruno Fernandes in a long time. It was great to see him captaining the team and getting two goals. So there were certainly positives, the shape looked a lot more natural to the players. It wasn’t a great ending though under a lot of pressure from Aston Villa.

“Brentford will be another stern test. They’re strong at home and have put a lot of the big teams under pressure. United should have options to attack them, though, and Brentford have also looked a bit less convincing in recent weeks.

“I’d be surprised if we didn’t see Elanga again. He brings a lot of energy out of possession, works hard, and he has that joy of youth, plays without fear. He wants to attack, it doesn’t always work out for him, but he gets up the pitch and has plenty of intelligence with what he does with the ball in the final third. I like his directness and he’s shown real hunger to do well.”