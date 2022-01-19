Liverpool and West Ham in transfer battle over £5million wonderkid

Liverpool and West Ham reportedly look set to be the main two teams battling it out for the transfer of Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

The in-form 19-year-old has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, and Liverpool have a decent relationship with Fulham after previously signing another of their academy graduates Harvey Elliott.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done for Carvalho as well, but one report suggests that the England youth international could be available for as little as £5million this January.

This is due to Carvalho’s contract situation at Craven Cottage, with the teenager close to being a free agent at the end of this season.

Fabio Carvalho celebrates a goal for Fulham
Liverpool are said to be preparing an offer, while West Ham also have strong interest in Carvalho, and could be a tempting move for him as well as it might be the best step for his development.

Even if LFC are the bigger name, Carvalho may find he has more of a realistic chance of playing regularly in David Moyes’ side, which could mean it’s the ideal stepping stone before sealing a bigger move later on in his career.

