Leicester City given encouraging Wesley Fofana fitness update ahead of Tottenham clash

Leicester City are reportedly looking set to welcome Wesley Fofana back from injury in the near future.

It looks like the young Frenchman won’t quite be back in time for the upcoming clash against Tottenham, but he’s closing in on a return to full fitness.

Fofana has been a key player for Leicester, showing himself to be one of the finest young defenders in Europe for much of his time in the Premier League.

It has been difficult for the Foxes to go this long without having Fofana available, but the Leicester Mercury now report that the 21-year-old should be back by the beginning of February.

Leicester have a number of other injury problems at the moment, so this would be a big boost for the club if it proved to be accurate.

Meanwhile, however, there’s less positive news on the future of star player Youri Tielemans as he’s strongly linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

