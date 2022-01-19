Arsenal confident they can seal transfer of Vlahovic alternative for bargain €50m fee

Arsenal are reportedly optimistic about their chances of sealing a transfer deal for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak this January.

The Gunners urgently need to make a significant investment up front after the loss of form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose issues off the pitch also recently saw him lose the club captaincy and fall out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta.

Dusan Vlahovic has been strongly linked as a top target for Arsenal by La Nazione, but it could be that Isak will be a more realistic alternative as he’s strongly linked with the north London giants by Todo Fichajes.

The report claims that although Isak has a €90million release clause with his current club, Arsenal believe they may be able to get him for just €50m.

If AFC can pull that off, it would be superb business for a hugely promising young player, who could well end up being at a similar level to Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is the bigger name at the moment, but Isak is likely another talent to watch over the next few years, with a big move surely on the horizon for him too.