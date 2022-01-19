The REAL reason for Jadon Sancho’s major drop in form since transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is struggling at Old Trafford, and the Telegraph have run an interesting piece on his situation.

The England international is one of the most exciting talents in Europe, but he’s struggling to show his full potential with Man Utd so far, despite looking such a promising summer signing from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils could really do with Sancho finding his form soon, but it seems that the issue for him at the moment is the lack of a settled tactical structure at the club.

Dortmund’s team was built around the qualities of Sancho, who was given plenty of freedom to drift inside from the flank.

Jadon Sancho has made a slow start to life at Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Pep Lijnders gives glowing assessment of Liverpool youngster
Arsenal confident they can seal transfer of Vlahovic alternative for bargain €50m fee
Jesse Lingard has clear transfer preference amid three-way winter battle

At United, Sancho was initially deployed as more of an out-and-out winger under the direct style of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which didn’t look like the right fit for him.

Sancho’s struggles have continued since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager, with the 21-year-old now working under a very different kind of tactician.

It will be interesting to see how Sancho can develop at United, especially as there’ll be another new manager in place next season.

More Stories Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.