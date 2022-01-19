Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is struggling at Old Trafford, and the Telegraph have run an interesting piece on his situation.

The England international is one of the most exciting talents in Europe, but he’s struggling to show his full potential with Man Utd so far, despite looking such a promising summer signing from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils could really do with Sancho finding his form soon, but it seems that the issue for him at the moment is the lack of a settled tactical structure at the club.

Dortmund’s team was built around the qualities of Sancho, who was given plenty of freedom to drift inside from the flank.

At United, Sancho was initially deployed as more of an out-and-out winger under the direct style of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which didn’t look like the right fit for him.

Sancho’s struggles have continued since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager, with the 21-year-old now working under a very different kind of tactician.

It will be interesting to see how Sancho can develop at United, especially as there’ll be another new manager in place next season.