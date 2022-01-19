Jesse Lingard has clear transfer preference amid three-way winter battle

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard would prefer to rejoin West Ham United this January, despite interest also being shown in him by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who has claimed the English attacking midfielder would like to team up with manager David Moyes again.

#NUFC offer for Lingard revealed by @samuelluckhurst is intriguing. He’d rather go back to #WHUFC but #MUFC cannot contemplate strengthening a top 4 rival. Surely better to go out and play rather than sit rotting? West Ham and Spurs interest will still be there in the summer. — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) January 19, 2022

Lingard, 29, spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers during a brief spell that saw him reignite his stagnating career.

Nine goals and five assists in just 16 appearances saw Lingard propel the Hammers up the Premier League table and secure a Europa League spot for this season.

However, now back at Old Trafford, under the guidance of new interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Lingard, whose first-team chances have not improved, is now set to leave for the remainder of the season before his deal expires in the summer.

Discussing last year why the club was unable to re-sign Lingard on a permanent deal last summer, Moyes, as quoted by MEN, said: “I can’t talk about players from other clubs because that’s not really the way we do it.

“But because Jesse was part of our club for a wee while all I can say is that he made a massive contribution to the team, both on the pitch and off the pitch. We really enjoyed having him.

“I hope in many ways Jesse will look at the time and how well the players treated him and made him welcome that Jesse would look at that as well, so it may change.

“He was great for us, but simply the manager told me that he was keeping them in, and when that happens I believe the manager and that’s the way it went.”

However, Moyes could end up finally getting his man because even though Newcastle United are understood to be working on a deal to sign the England international (MEN), it is in fact a move back to London that the 29-year-old is hoping for.