Leicester City offered massive boost as star set for early return following shock AFCON exit

Leicester City FC
Leicester City is set to welcome defender Daniel Amartey back to the club following Ghana’s shock group-stage exit from this year’s African Cup of Nations.

Amartey’s Ghana recently crashed out of the AFCON after finishing rock bottom of their group after losing two and drawing one of their first three matches.

Now set to return to his club side after just eight days away, Amartey’s international loss is set to be the Foxes’ gain.

Ghana and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey could not stop his country crashing out of this year’s AFCON.

Manager Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed that defender Johnny Evans is also out and will join the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana on the treatment table.

With the Foxes down to the bare bones when it comes to injuries, Amartey’s return from international duty could not have come at a better time.

