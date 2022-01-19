Liverpool in talks over transfer to replace two players Jurgen Klopp doesn’t trust

Liverpool are reportedly negotiating a transfer deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz as Jurgen Klopp desperately looks to strengthen his attack.

This is according to a report from El Nacional, who state that the Reds can afford the deal and look like doing all they can to make it happen as Klopp doesn’t trust Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as options in his attack.

Liverpool are certainly a little light up front at the moment after losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament this winter, so there’s clearly room for Diaz in this squad.

The Colombia international has shone for Porto and looks like he’s ready to make the step up to a more competitive league in the near future.

El Nacional claim that Barcelona have also shown some interest in Diaz, though it seems Liverpool are now making more of an effort to win the race for his signature.

LFC are currently struggling behind Manchester City in the title race, but a top signing to give them more quality in attack could be crucial to getting them back into the mix for the Premier League trophy.