Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has discussed Jadon Sancho’s struggles since his summer transfer to Old Trafford.

Sancho looked hugely promising in his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund, but he’s been slow to settle at Man Utd, and fans will undoubtedly be concerned that they’ve signed another flop.

The Red Devils have been disappointed on a few occasions now, with big names like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and numerous others arriving at the club with great reputations but proving poor performers.

Sancho could be the next big-name signing to end up being a disappointment, but Rangnick insists he’s looking impressing in training sessions.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Rangnick said: “It’s more pressure. He also played for one of the biggest clubs in Germany, in Dortmund, but I think in total, the whole league, the whole competition is more physical and the level of expectation is higher.

“I think it’s also got to do with a lot of different things in his head. Whenever I see him train, he’s showing that he’s one of the best players in the training sessions.

“But now it’s about the transfer to when he’s playing and showing the same kind of level and performance on the pitch.”

United fans will hope Sancho can improve in the near future, and it could be that Rangnick will be the ideal manager to help him improve after he arrived during a difficult period under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.