Manchester United rode their luck a bit on route to a 3-1 victory at Brentford that see’s United move to within two points of the top four.

United have had a stop start first half of the season that has seen pre season objectives of a title fight devolve into a fight for the top four, and a win today puts them in good stead for their big clash against West Ham United this weekend.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were fortunate not to be behind in the first half, but ultimately were the more clinical side on the night. But how did the players perform individually.

David de Gea (9) United’s saving grace across the majority of the night. Made a whole host of saves with his feet to deny Brentford an opener. Looked a little bit shaky when challenged in the air but dealt with the aerial challenge well in general. Could do nothing for the Brentford goal.

Diogo Dalot (7) One of his strongest performances in a United shirt. Seems to have finally figured out how to defend and was useful in build up for United.

Victor Lindelof (5) Part of a defensive unit who generally were very poor in the first half, but improved second half and redeemed himself to almost earn a clean sheet.

Raphael Varane (6) Marginally better than his partner and made a few good last ditch clearances. Good on the ball but as a unit defence still needs a lot of work.

Alex Telles (6) Solid enough once again. Brentford exposed him a few too many times in the first half but he improved in the second half.

Fred (7) First half was poor but again he was part of an overall lacklustre unit. Good assist for the opening goal in the second half.

Scott McTominay (8) United’s best midfielder on the night and involved the second and third goals. Once again showcasing why he is currently undroppable in the United midfield.

Bruno Fernandes (7) A much more complete display from him. Brace of assists topped off a good display but should have had a goal but decided to try a silly chip. Looks to be back to his best in the centre of the park.

Mason Greenwood (6) Work rate and general on the ball play was pretty good. Got a goal to top off his evening but could have played much better as well.

Anthony Elanga (8) Worked hard off the ball and got a more than deserved goal. Currently more than deserving of his place in the team and well worthy of the praise from Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo (6) Typically quiet night for the big man but played a vital part in the second goal with a superb chest pass to set away Bruno Fernandes for the second goal.

Subs: Rashford (7), Maguire (7), Matic (N/A).