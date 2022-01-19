Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli could reportedly be heading back to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old, currently with Turkish side Adana Demirspor, is supposedly being pursued by big-spending Newcastle United as they look to strengthen up front this January.

Balotelli could be a decent signing for the Magpies, even if he never ended up being the player he looked like he could become when he was a youngster.

The former Italy international remains a superb natural talent, and he’s long been known for being a real character both on and off the pitch, so it would be great entertainment to see him back in England.

Balotelli first made a name for himself at Inter Milan, but his Premier League career started with a move to Man City back in 2010.

Super Mario couldn’t build on a promising start at the Etihad Stadium, and later returned to Italy with AC Milan before surprisingly flopping in his second spell in England with Liverpool.

The eccentric forward has moved around a lot since then, and now Newcastle seem keen to lure him to St James’ Park.

Adana Demirspor’s president Murat Sancak has confirmed: “Newcastle was considering signing Balotelli, but so far they have not made an official offer.

“There is an exit clause in his contract. But I cannot reveal the amount of that clause.”