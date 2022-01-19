Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes we’re unlikely to see much more of Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has had his ups and downs as a Man Utd player, initially looking like a superb prospect when he joined in 2015/16, though he’s mostly been inconsistent since then.

There’s now even more Martial drama as he’s been involved in a rather bizarre row with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who publicly stated that the 26-year-old didn’t want to play in the recent game against Aston Villa.

Martial himself denied this with an Instagram post insisting he has never refused to play for the Red Devils.

Chadwick is unsure about what’s gone on here, but ultimately thinks it looks like the player is heading towards the end of his time at the club either way.

“It’s a really strange situation,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “You’d hope there’s been a communication breakdown rather than someone not telling the truth.

“From the outside, it seems like Martial’s not happy about not getting any game time. It’s hard to imagine the manager would just come out and say that, but you’d also hope the player wouldn’t lie about it. It’s a bizarre situation and something the club really don’t need.

“It does seem to be the end of the line for Martial in terms of his career at United. There have been plenty of transfer rumours about something happening in this window, and I don’t imagine we’ll see much more of him.

“It does seem to be the end will be coming for him, if not in January, then the end of the season. I doubt we’ll see much more of him in a Manchester United shirt, if at all.”