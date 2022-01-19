Real Madrid are reportedly still optimistic about sealing the transfer of Kylian Mbappe even though Paris Saint-Germain seem to be stepping up efforts to keep their star player at the club.

Mbappe is nearing the end of his contract with PSG, and could be one of the biggest names available on a free transfer at the end of this season, along with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, whose future could also be significant in this saga.

According to ESPN, PSG have held talks over bringing Pogba to the Parc des Princes, with the deal for the Red Devils star said to be part of their plan to convince Mbappe to stay where he is.

The report adds that PSG could also try hiring Zinedine Zidane as their new manager, so there’s plenty in the Ligue 1 giants’ power to perhaps change Mbappe’s mind about his future.

Pogba could be a terrific signing for PSG if they pull it off, with the France international looking like a player who would relish playing in a slightly less competitive and physically demanding league.

Despite his struggles at Man Utd, Pogba was world class in his Juventus days, and he could be a perfect fit alongside a player like Mbappe, and under a coach like Zidane.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Real Madrid will no doubt be desperate to lure Mbappe to the Bernabeu, as he could finally be the kind of Galactico signing they need to be the long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.