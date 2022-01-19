Newcastle United working on deal to sign Man United midfielder

Newcastle United are working to bring Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to St James’ Park.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the Magpies would like to sign Lingard on loan until the end of the season.

Despite being at the club since 2000, Lingard, 29, appears to be nearing the end of his two-decade-long United career.

Lingard will be out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and in a last-ditch attempt to get some money for him, the Red Devils’ are understood to be open to allowing him to leave this January.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also believed to be interested in signing the 29-year-old, but given their newfound financial prowess, it could be the Geordies who end up winning the race.

Speaking recently about the prospect of seeing January departures, interim manager Ralf Rangnick, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “Right now my full focus is on the current players and getting to know them.

“We’ve been together now for more than three weeks so I think I have a much better overview on all the players we have currently.

“For me, it’s about developing those players but if a player wants to leave because he feels he will not get enough game-time here with us then we can speak about that, but it’s not only about what the player wants, it’s also about the situation of the club.

“Two things need to come together if a player wants to leave – one thing is if he wants to leave, but on the other hand the needs of the club need to be satisfied.”

After spending the second half of last season out on loan with David Moyes’ West Ham United, Lingard proved he was still capable of competing in the big time.

Nine goals and five assists in just 16 appearances for the Hammers saw Lingard recalled to Gareth Southgate’s England squad and despite eventually missing out on the final squad for last summer’s delayed Euros 2020, the midfielder was able to reignite his stagnating career.

Now set to move on after continually being left out of United’s starting lineups, Lingard’s Old Trafford career could potentially be over in the next couple of weeks.