Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly told the club which club he wants to join next as he edges closer to a free transfer out of Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Star, the France international has already decided that he plans to join Real Madrid once his current contract with Man Utd comes to an end in the summer.

Pogba hasn’t always been the most consistent performer for the Red Devils, and one imagines his departure could be a useful opportunity for the club to rebuild in midfield.

This report contradicts other claims that Pogba wants a transfer to PSG, and has held talks with the Ligue 1 giants over a summer move.

It remains to be seen what Pogba will ultimately decide, but Real Madrid could be a good move for him to fulfil his potential.

The 28-year-old looked a world class performer at Juventus, but never quite looked at home with the demands of Premier League football.

Commenting on the Pogba situation, United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick said: “Even if it’s for only showing up for a new contract elsewhere, I mean, he will be highly motivated to do that. Why should I then not play him?”