Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has made it clear that Paul Pogba should continue to give his best for the club even if he’s heading for a free transfer out of Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The France international will be out of contract with Man Utd in the summer, and there’s not a lot of time left for him to change his mind and put pen to paper on a new deal with the Red Devils.

Some fans might be left wondering what that means for Pogba’s role in the team from now until the end of the campaign, but Rangnick has suggested that the 28-year-old could be a useful player to have in the side as he’ll be motivated to impress transfer suitors.

When asked about the Pogba situation, Rangnick was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “Even if it’s for only showing up for a new contract elsewhere, I mean, he will be highly motivated to do that. Why should I then not play him?”

He added: “By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer.

“So we have the same goal, we have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Tuchel’s claim that Chelsea were tired against Brighton is the lamest of excuses Video: The intense Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku argument downplayed as ‘normal’ by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel Wantaway Manchester United star might be offered an escape route this month by AC Milan

“For me, it’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract. The question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group? How much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board?”

It’s interesting to hear Rangnick framing the situation like this, as it perhaps suggests he doesn’t have high hopes that Pogba could end up staying at United.

The former Juventus man hasn’t had the happiest of spells at MUFC since joining in 2016 and it could be the best thing for everyone involved if he moves on to a new challenge next season.