Ronaldo holds Man United crunch talks over issue that could see him quit in summer

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has told the club’s senior officials that he will leave in the summer if the side fails to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Ronaldo’s representatives have recently held crunch talks with United CEO Richard Arnold.

Ronaldo, 36, rejoined United last summer following a £13.5m move from Juventus.

However, despite the fairytale comeback, the Portuguese attacker’s second Old Trafford stint has not been plain sailing.

The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League – five points off fourth-placed West Ham United.

Failure to qualify for next season’s illustrious Champions League could see Ronaldo call time on his United career ahead of schedule after agreeing to a two-year deal less than six months ago.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently about whether or not United can secure a top-four spot with their current mentality, Ronaldo said: “Impossible – I think it’s the main point.

“I don’t accept that our mentality be less than being in the top three in the Premier League.

“I think to build up good things, sometimes you have to destroy a few things. So why not – new year, new life and I hope that Manchester (United) can be the level that the fans want. They deserve that.

“We are capable of changing things now. I know the way but I’m not going to mention it here because I don’t think it’s ethical on my part to say that.

“What I can say is we can do better – all of us. Manchester (United) belongs to important things, so we have to change that.

“I don’t want to be here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place. I’m here to try to win, to compete.

“I think we compete but we are not yet in our best level. But we have a long way to improve and I believe if we change our mind, we can achieve big things.”

Since rejoining the club, the 36-year-old has featured in 21 matches, in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and adding a further three assists, along the way. However, with speculation rife that there is tension between senior players behind-the-scenes, it is perhaps no surprise that Ronaldo finds himself at the very centre of transfer speculation.