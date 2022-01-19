Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is one of the finest players in the Premier League and has looked for a while like someone who’d make a fine signing for a bigger club.

Liverpool and Arsenal are now being strongly linked with Tielemans, and they may be aided by the fact that Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers seems to be prepared for the 24-year-old to leave.

“You always have to [plan for life without players], that is key. You always have to be looking ahead, that’s important,” Rodgers is quoted by the Mirror.

“Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it’s a very short career.

“Once the player is committed, focused and professional it’s never a worry for me. With Youri you can see his joy of being here, he loves being here and you have to respect these guys’ careers are short.

“If we are going to lose one we have to be ready for the next one to come in.”

Leicester have sold big names in the past, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante and Harry Maguire snapped up by big six sides.

Tielemans is another talent who’d be at home with one of Europe’s elite, and he seems a particularly ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool.