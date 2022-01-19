Cristiano Ronaldo is well known to be an ultimate professional who always want to play ever minute he can.

However, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick believed it was better to substitute the 36-year-old in order to rest him for the West Ham United game at the weekend, much to the disgruntlement of the striker.

Ronaldo can be seen to be visibly upset after the substitution as he made his way back to the bench.

The legendary Portuguese returned to the United 11 after an absence due to a hip flexor problem, and played a vital part in United’s second goal of the game with a superb chest pass to set Bruno Fernandes away on goal for Mason Greenwood to score United’s second of the night.

"Why did he take me off?" Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy at being withdrawn in the 70th minute with Man Utd 2-0 up against Brentford… pic.twitter.com/gx0uur4GZf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 19, 2022

