Tonight marks a milestone night for England skipper Harry Kane after he bagged his 250th club career goal during tonight’s game against Leicester City.

After being played in behind the Leicester City backline by Harry Winks, Kane found himself with just Caglar Soyuncu to get past before having a clear sight at goal.

Kane managed to get past the Leicester defender with ease, sitting him on his bum in the process. Kane then slotted home his 250th senior career goal and his 234th for Tottenham Hotspur into the far corner.

