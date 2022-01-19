Tottenham Hotspur have broken Leicester City hearts after Steven Bergwijn scored twice in the dying minutes to snatch victory away the hosts.

Leicester were 2-1 ahead up until the 96th minute, when Bergwijn smashed home a scruffy equaliser.

He then capitalised on some more shoddy Leicester defending and rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and then squeezed his shot into the far corner of the goal to snatch all three points away from the hosts.

The result boosts Spurs into the top five, leapfrogging Arsenal and puts them just one point off of the top four.

