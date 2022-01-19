(Video) James Justin receives heart-warming standing ovation on Premier League comeback

No fan of football would wish a long term injury on any player, even one of their direct rivals. 

So it was a heart-warming night at the King Power stadium as James Justin returned to Premier League action for the first time in 11 months after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture.

The Leicester City crowd gave the full-back a standing ovation upon his return to action as he came on for Luke Thomas less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Prior to his injury, the 23-year-old was being picked as one of the favourites to be selected for England at Euro 2020, and if he can regain that kind of form then Leicester will reap the huge benefits of it throughout the rest of this season.

You can watch the full video below.

