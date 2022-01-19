James Maddison could have just reignited Leicester City’s top four charge with a potentially vital goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

With a sustained period of pressure Leicester eventually found a way to pick apart the Tottenham Hotspur defence, with a clever one two between Harvey Barnes and Maddison enough to put the attacking midfielder through on goal.

His shot then took a wicked deflection over Hugo Lloris to put it in off of the post, but Leicester have been more than worth a goal since the restart.

This goal could give The Foxes the hope they need to get back into contention for a spot in a European competition.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League