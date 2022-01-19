Marcus Rashford scored his first Premier League goal since October to seal Manchester United’s victory over Brentford.

Rashford came off the bench for United and followed up on goals from fellow academy products Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood to give United a three goal advantage over Brentford.

Despite Ivan Toney getting one back, the Rashford goal proved to be the extra cushion United needed in order to hold on to victory today, rather than losing their two nil advantage like they did at Aston Villa.

After Scott McTominay, who was colossal in United’s midfield tonight, won the ball back high up the pitch he played Bruno Fernandes who then slotted in Rashford for him to power home a finish into the top corner.

The goal is Rashford’s third of the season and it will hopefully provide him with a massive boost of confidence going forward to allow him to get back to his best pre-shoulder operation form.

The win was also a landmark occasion for United as they became the first side to reach 300 PL away wins.

You can watch the full video below.

Things are starting to look up for Man Utd ? Marcus Rashford ends his goal drought to make it 3-0, and Ralf Rangnick appears to have patched things up with Ronaldo after subbing him! pic.twitter.com/Q4D0pWtev6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 19, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League.