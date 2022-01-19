(Video) Patson Daka puts Leicester ahead with smart finish against Tottenham

Leicester City can count themselves lucky to be ahead in many ways based on the run of play so far tonight. 

Patson Daka, The Foxes stand in for the injured Jamie Vardy, didn’t need a second invitation to bag a goal against the visitors as he benefitted from a somewhat fortunate ricochet that fell back to him.

Daka placed his shot with enough height and power to get it past Hugo Lloris at the near post and give Leicester an undeserved lead based on the chances each team has had so far.

