Arsenal are reportedly preparing a fresh transfer bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Serbia international in recent times, and it looks like La Viola are anticipating another big offer in the region of €70million, according to La Nazione.

Vlahovic has shone in Serie A and looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs right now, with Mikel Arteta recently stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy.

Aubameyang is now out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, and that leaves Arsenal looking a little light in attack, with Vlahovic looking ideal to come in as the long-term replacement for the Gabon international.

The potential signing was recently endorsed by Arsenal legend Michael Thomas, who sung the forward’s praises in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside.

“It will cost a lot of money to get Vlahovic, but this is the type of player Arsenal need to be buying in all areas to start challenging the bigger teams again,” Thomas said last week.

“He looks like a strong mobile centre forward; excellent at trapping the ball with his first touch and bringing others into play, but then wants to follow that up and score the goal at the end of the move.

“He’s a bit of a bully up front, which is great to see, as the traditional number 9 is dying out. But he also has a wand of a left foot.

“He’s still very young and will only get better, so it looks like it would be a really good investment for the club.”

Arsenal fans will surely be excited by La Nazione’s update as it sounds like the club really are serious about getting the 21-year-old through the door.

This would be some statement by AFC if they pull it off, as one imagines there will soon be a host of other big clubs in for Vlahovic.