Following their elimination from the Carabao Cup tonight Arsenal are now not in any cup competitions this season, which has unearthed a shocking stat.

Arsenal were second best tonight as two high quality goals from Diogo Jota sent Liverpool through to the Carabao Cup final for a record 13th time to face off against Chelsea.

However, defeat tonight compounds a terrible few days for Arsenal, who were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest. And because Arsenal failed to qualify for any European competition last season, it means they are out of every cup competition by January for the first time in over 30 years.

This is the first season since 1989-90 when Arsenal will end January not still in any cup competitions. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 20, 2022

One might believe the stat shows a shocking realisation that Arsenal’s young squad seem to struggle between switching from cup to league games. But putting it into context adds some light to the matter with regards to the current Arsenal team.

Rotation in the FA Cup helped to lead to a lacklustre display where they were deservedly knocked out by the better team on the night. And tonight’s loss is in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup does showcase a decent cup run.

However, not being in any cup competitions by this point of the year is not what Arsenal are about as a club.

The Gunners are a team who should still demand to win silverware at the end of most seasons, and considering the lack of European football this season it was imperative for Arsenal to get their hands on one of the two domestic cups to have something to show for their efforts.

Albeit these plans have now been torn up, so now Arsenal can focus on the fight for the top four with West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Should they now fail to get a top four spot it could well be put down as a disappointing season for them. Finishing outside of the top six though would be a total disaster, the Europa Conference League is the last place they want to be come the start of next season and no European football would only showcase stagnation on their part.

If anything though, the stat reveals just how good of a job Arsene Wenger did across his time at Arsenal. The level of consistency to compete in tournaments for a significant stretch of the season every year is quite impressive.