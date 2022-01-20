Arsenal legend Thierry Henry could snub Roberto Martinez and Everton for Ligue 1 job

Arsenal FC legend Thierry Henry could reportedly be back in management soon after leaving his position as Montreal Impact boss last February.

The Frenchman is supposedly in the frame to take over as Bordeaux manager, which could mean a second stint in Ligue 1 after a previous spell in charge of Monaco.

This report comes via RMC Sport, and it will be interesting to see what this means for Everton, who have been strongly linked with a move to hire Roberto Martinez.

Reports have claimed that Martinez would want Henry to follow him to Everton, with the pair forging a strong working relationship after their time together with the Belgian national team.

Thierry Henry on the touchline during his time with Montreal Impact
It would be interesting to see Henry coaching in the Premier League, but one imagines he’d rather take up the option to become a manager if he gets the chance.

The 44-year-old was one of the best players in the world during his Arsenal days, and he’ll no doubt have big ambitions in management as well, so won’t want to carry on being an assistant forever.

Bordeaux could be a good club for Henry to test himself, and Arsenal fans will hope it can perhaps prepare him to one day take over at the Emirates Stadium.

