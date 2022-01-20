Arsenal fans will be intrigued by Jack Wilshere’s Instagram hint

Arsenal fans will surely be keeping a close eye on the Jack Wilshere situation as he seemed to drop a hint over his future with two hourglass emojis in a cryptic Instagram post.

The former Gunners midfielder has been training with his old club recently in a bid to keep fit while he looks for a club, but could he now be hinting that he’s closing in on a move, or even a contract with Arsenal?

Take a look at the post below, which includes a picture of Wilshere in his Arsenal training kit, with some people getting excited in the replies…

Arsenal could do with an extra body in the middle of the park at the moment, with Thomas Partey struggling to impress, while Granit Xhaka has also been in and out of the team.

It would be a bit of a gamble, but could Wilshere be a decent short-term option if he can stay fit? There’s no doubt he’s very capable of performing at the highest level on his day, and it’s really only injuries that have held him back in what could otherwise have been a very strong career.