Arsenal have launched a swoop to land themselves a new second-choice goalkeeper as the Gunners have tabled an offer for New England Revolution star and USA stopper Matt Turner, according to Taylor Twellman and ESPN.

Turner now has over 100 appearances across the MLS competitions to his name, in a formidable couple of years for the 6ft3 stopper which has seen him transform from an undrafted player to an international representative for the United States’ national team.

A transfer to Arsenal, which would be the crown jewel in a real rise to stardom for Turner would spell the end for Bernd Leno at the Emirates on the flip side as ESPN add that the displaced old Gunners No.1 now wishes to leave in the January transfer window.

Leno, who was replaced as the starter between the sticks when Aaron Ramsdale was recruited last summer, has reportedly taken this stance after being snubbed for the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Liverpool and seeing the north London outfit crash out of the FA Cup.

News of a bid for Turner was soon followed by Tom Bogert of MLS Soccer reporting that the deal would be worth around the same as Manchester City paid for their own American backup stopper in Zack Steffen, Pep Guardiola’s side parted with an initial $7m but could pay up to $10m.

It’s no surprise to see that Twellman described the Arenal offer as a ‘strong’ one when that fee range is considered, it may be a minor entry in the accounting books for a club of the Gunners’ stature but it resembles a huge fee for an MLS side.

Turner has battled away to rack up the accolades after being overlooked in the 2016 MLS Draft. He was named the MLS’ Goalkeeper of the Year for 2021, in a stellar year that also saw him named as MVP of the American league’s all-star game.

Making a move that allows Leno to be moved on makes sense since Ramsdale has established himself as a starter, but it’s surprising to see that – with all respect – that Arsenal aren’t eyeing a senior stopper with top level experience to surround Ramsdale with.