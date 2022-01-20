“Two fantastic players” – Former Man United ace picks between Rice or Bellingham transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has made it clear that he’d welcome the signing of either Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, but has picked one of the two potential transfer targets that he personally would lean towards signing.

The Red Devils could do with making changes in the middle of the park in the near future, with Paul Pogba heading towards the end of his contract, while Donny van de Beek has struggled for playing time.

Man Utd could also do with upgrades on inconsistent performers like Nemanja Matic and Fred, and Chadwick is a big fan of what Rice or Bellingham would offer.

The England duo are two of thee finest young talents in the game at the moment, and have both been linked as top targets for United in a recent report from The Athletic.

When asked which of those two players he’d prefer, Chadwick admitted he had a personal preference for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Bellingham.

“They’re two fantastic players,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “It’s a huge choice. I’d probably lean towards Bellingham – someone a bit younger, but with European experience at Dortmund.

“Obviously Declan Rice has shown huge improvement, he’s really evolved as a player. He started out as a central defender and was sort of converted into a holding midfield player, but now he looks the complete midfield player. He gets box to box, carries the ball, has a good range of passing.

“Bellingham, a teenage sensation, he did well at Birmingham and has excelled since going to Dortmund. Again he’s got a bit of everything to his game, he’s good in possession and has high energy off the ball too.

“He’s someone who could really push United on. Having said that, you wouldn’t say no to Declan Rice either. It’s not a bad problem to have, if they can get one of those two in.”