Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has named his dream signing.

Wilson, 29, joined the Magpies from Bournemouth 18-months ago in a deal worth £20m.

Since his arrival at St James’ Park, the 29-year-old has seen his new club subject to a blockbuster £300m takeover.

However, despite their newfound wealth, the Geordies, led by manager Eddie Howe, must now find a way to remain in the Premier League as they sit precariously inside the relegation zone.

MORE: Chelsea ready €15m transfer bid for player who has been told to “leave the club immediately”

However, following the recent arrivals of full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley, the Magpies have positioned themselves well to beat the drop.

Speaking of transfers – addressing his own style of play and who he believes would complement his game the most, Wilson admitted that he would one day like to line up with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday, Wilson, who spoke to the Footballer’s Football Podcast, said: “It’s a difficult one.

“For me, being a striker, I would bring in the best players that are going to help me score the most goals. Simple.

“I think a player who is up there for assists week in, week out, season after season, currently playing in the Premier League. Someone like Kevin De Bruyne.

“I think him playing behind you would be a dream to play with. You make a run, he’ll find you. Some of the assists he’s given to some of their strikers are unbelievable. We’ll bring in big Kev, get him to the Toon and see how we go.”