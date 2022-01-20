Chelsea have slammed the door shut on the potential return of club legend Eden Hazard as they look to prioritise transfers elsewhere.

Eden Hazard, one of Chelsea’s greatest ever Premier League players, has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge bridge this month.

However according to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, a return to his former club in not an option for Chelsea, who are currently struggling to find a solution to their wingback crisis and have their priorities set there.

Hazards record for Chelsea was quite impressive, 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games along with some of the best individual displays the league has ever seen with regards to the 31-year-old’s ball carrying acumen and ability to single-handedly win games for The Blues. Something that helped him win two Premier League titles, two Europa leagues and an FA Cup.

Newcastle were also linked with a transfer for Hazard, but now even they have pulled out of the running to sign the Belgian international, not wanting to be burdened with the significant salary Hazard has.

Real Madrid are still eager to let him go and have left the door open for his Los Blancos exit. But Hazard reportedly wants to stay and fight for his place in team, something he seems unlikely to be able to regain following the impressive displays of talisman Karim Benzema or the exploits of Vinicius Junior, who seems to have finally found his feet in Madrid.

Prior to his move away from Chelsea in 2019 it was his dream to play for Madrid, but now he has realised his dream and it has turned into a nightmare he might be glad if he was to wake up and find himself elsewhere.

Perhaps following in the footsteps of Philippe Coutinho may not be such a bad thing, after the diminutive midfielder made a triumphant return upon his own Premier League comeback from La Liga with a goal against Manchester United.