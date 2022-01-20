Barcelona closing in on Chelsea transfer raid after years of maintaining close relations

Barcelona reportedly look to be making progress on a potential transfer deal for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. 

The Denmark international has been a key player at Stamford Bridge, but he’s now coming towards the end of his contract, and it looks like Barcelona might be his most likely destination, according to Sport.

Christensen was supposedly approached by Barca a few years ago, but a deal didn’t work out at the time, though Sport claim that the club have maintained good relations with him since then.

Sport also explain that Christensen is viewed as the ideal signing for Barcelona’s defence, and it certainly makes sense that the 25-year-old would be a good stylistic fit for the Catalan giants.

Andreas Christensen could be heading to Barcelona
Chelsea will be disappointed to lose Christensen if he does end up moving on, especially as the Blues also have Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta heading towards the ends of their contracts.

Barcelona aren’t in the best financial position right now, so if they can sign a talent like Christensen on a free it would be great business for them.

Sport add that the La Liga side also want to save money to sign a big-name forward in the summer, so saving money on defenders seems ideal.

