Former Man United ace sends urgent message to Ralf Rangnick over Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has sent two important messages to interim manager Ralf Rangnick over star midfield player Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been going through a bit of a quiet patch of form, something Chadwick recently pointed out as he named him as one of the players in the United squad who’d let their standards drop.

Now, however, Chadwick is pleased to see Fernandes performing well again after improved displays against Aston Villa and Brentford.

The former Sporting Lisbon man scored twice against Villa, even though the Red Devils ended up dropping points, and Chadwick has urged Rangnick to build the team around him.

“Fernandes looked back to his best, you could see he loved that responsibility of wearing the captain’s armband. I’m sure the manager will look to build around him. If he’s playing well and scoring goals it tends to mean the team is doing well,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Rangnick now needs to make sure his formation gets the best out of Fernandes. I think the goals will give him confidence and it looks like the change of shape worked, hopefully it will continue.”

Rangnick is currently interim manager of Man Utd, but will move into an administrative role at the end of the season, with a new permanent manager to be appointed in his place.

This means the German tactician could have a key role in ensuring Fernandes is given a new contract, and Chadwick has made it clear that he thinks it’s important that the 27-year-old is made one of the club’s highest earners in recognition of the immense contribution he’s made to the team.

“Without a doubt, he’s one of the most effective players at the club,” Chadwick said.

“Particularly when he first came in he was head and shoulders above everyone else. He had a bit of a dip, as all players do, but I’d be very surprised if United didn’t give him a big new contract, he certainly deserves to be one of the top earners.

“It was a great signing getting him, so they’ve got to keep him for many more years if they want to build a side capable of winning trophies.”