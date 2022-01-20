Liverpool recruitment team admire wonderkid who perfectly fits into club’s transfer strategy

Liverpool’s recruitment team reportedly have admiration for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye in the Championship in recent times and fits the bill for the Reds due to being the kind of young English talent they tend to look for in the transfer market, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool have specifically had success with raiding Fulham in the recent past, having signed Harvey Elliott from there, and this has led to them being linked with Carvalho this season.

Before the Echo’s report on the England youth international, he was also linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mail a couple of months ago.

Carvalho looks like he could make an instant impact at Anfield due to both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane being away for Africa Cup of Nations duty, but it remains to be seen whether a deal will be a priority now, or one for the club to consider for the long run.

This certainly seems like a good signing for Liverpool to be pursuing, however, as they could build a superb side full of quality young English players.

LFC already have Elliott on their books, as well as emerging talent Kaide Gordon, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a success story from their academy in recent years and is still only 23.

Liverpool also have a strong interest in Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, 18, as CaughtOffside reported last week.