Manchester United midfielder Fred looks like a player reborn at the moment, with the Brazil international looking to be one player who’s really benefited from Ralf Rangnick taking over as interim manager.

Fred never looked that convincing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he’s now contributing a lot more in the final third, as he finally starts to show his true potential for the Red Devils.

See below as Opta Joe sum up his recent numbers in terms of goals and assists, and how they compare with his record in his entire Old Trafford career prior to this run he’s on now…

4 – Fred has been involved in four goals in his last seven Premier League games for @ManUtd (1 goal, 3 assist), as many as he had in his first 86 appearances in the competition (3 goals, 1 assist). Unlocked. pic.twitter.com/JHVGdnYutC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2022

It’s worth noting that Fred already looked pretty good in caretaker manager Michael Carrick’s final game in charge against Arsenal, but it seems likely that Rangnick has continued to have a positive influence on the 28-year-old.

United fans will hope he can keep this up for a consistent period, and that it’s not just a flash in the pan from Fred before he returns to being the same old inconsistent and frustrating performer we saw before.