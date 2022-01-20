Video: Amazing scenes filmed by Leicester fans as Spurs snatch dramatic late winner

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Some Leicester City fans filmed the angry reaction of the home crowd as they witnessed an unbelievable comeback by Tottenham at the King Power Stadium last night.

Steven Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage time to help Spurs come from 2-1 down to 3-2 up in one of the most thrilling ends we’ve seen to a Premier League game.

There were absolute scenes in the away end as Tottenham snatched this dramatic victory, with the players and fans all over the place as they reacted to the unbelievable game they’d just witnessed…

Tottenham’s joy is matched by Leicester’s fury, with this video brilliantly capturing the contrast in moods of both sets of fans.

