Leicester City one of four Premier League clubs interested in Chelsea defender

Leicester City, along with three other Premier League sides, would like to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on loan.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet Footmercato, who claims the Foxes are looking to bolster their defensive options following a run of bad luck with injuries.

Manager Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed that centre-back Johnny Evans would be joining the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana on the treatment table.

Although Soyuncu is now back to full fitness, Evans is expected to be out for several more weeks after injuring his hamstring.

Elsewhere, Fofana is still not expected to return for quite some time following a nasty leg break during a pre-season match against Villarreal.

MORE: “Two fantastic players” – Former Man United ace picks between Rice or Bellingham transfer

The current crisis surrounding the club’s lack of defenders could prompt Rodgers to delve into the winter market in search of some temporary cover and one player understood to be on the shortlist is Chelsea’s Sarr.

The Foxes aren’t the only side chasing the young defender’s signature though – Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham are also rumoured to be in the mix too.

Since joining the Blues from French side Nice 18-months-ago, Sarr, 22, has so far struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular.

However, that is perhaps unsurprising, especially considering Thomas Tuchel has the likes of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger also at his disposal.

Nevertheless though – despite his first-team opportunities being limited, following injuries and positive COVID-19 tests, Sarr is just one appearance away from reaching double figures this season.

Speaking recently about the 22-year-old’s performances, Tuchel, as quoted by Football London, said: “We did not play wing-backs but for me, he can play a full back in the position like today. He can play centre-back and in the left position of a back three.

“That’s where he is at the moment, he deserves to play. He has played well when he was needed.

“I think he is very aware of his role, this is where he started and from there he takes what he can get. He needs to work hard, stay humble.

“Nothing more. There is no need for further promotion, he is doing good, he is solid and he is consistent and that is what we need.”

Given how unpredictable this season has been and is likely to continue to be, it would be a surprise to see Chelsea allow one of their backup players to join a direct rival.

However, if the Blues want to see the 22-year-old continue his development, then the perfect solution could be to sanction a loan move to a club that is able to offer him many more first-team chances.