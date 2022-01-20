Chelsea close to getting green light to complete game-changing transfer

Chelsea reportedly look set to get the green light to clinch the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Blues have been strongly linked with the Poland international in recent times, and his current contract with Bayern is due to expire in 2023.

If Lewandowski doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal soon, he could be sold by Bayern this summer, so they avoid losing him on a free at the end of next season.

This is according to a report from Bild, with Lewandowski expected to have admirers in the Premier League as he seemingly considers a new challenge.

All in all, this sounds like a very positive piece of transfer news if you’re a Chelsea fan.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Thomas Tuchel’s side, with the team dropping points in the Premier League and falling out of the title race.

On top of that, there’s been the Romelu Lukaku saga, with the Belgium international losing form and making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his controversial interview with Sky Italia.

Lewandowski could be a perfect replacement for Lukaku, and it looks like Chelsea could get the chance to sign the 33-year-old for a reasonable price this summer.