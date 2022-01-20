Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic ahead of a potential transfer, and the Fiorentina forward could be a hugely important signing for the Reds.

The 21-year-old looks a world class talent in the making, which is obvious enough from the long list of top clubs targeting him at the moment.

According to 90min, Liverpool are alongside the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid in tracking Vlahovic after his eye-catching displays in Serie A.

Liverpool aren’t always the biggest spenders in the transfer market, certainly in comparison to Chelsea and City, but they perhaps need Vlahovic more than either of their rivals right now.

It’s been a while since the Merseyside giants made a real statement in the transfer market, and the links with Vlahovic come amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

Liverpool surely need to get Salah’s contract sorted as a priority, but in case they cannot tie down the Egypt international, Vlahovic would be the perfect replacement to give them a world class attacker.

The Serbia international could also be ideal to partner Salah in attack even if the LFC front-man stays at Anfield, with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane not getting any younger.

Just a couple of years ago it looked like Liverpool could be set for a period of dominance in both the Premier League and the Champions League, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

Man City have continued to move ahead of Liverpool, while Chelsea have caught up as well since Thomas Tuchel took over, so the club need to show some real ambition by seeing off competition for someone who looks like they have the potential to be a game-changing signing.