Mohamed Salah’s agent posts intriguing picture amid Liverpool contract saga

The agent of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will have got Reds fans talking with a tweet he put out today.

There has been plenty of speculation over Salah’s future in recent times, with the Egypt international’s current contract at Anfield set to expire at the end of next season.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck, and Liverpool fans will no doubt be getting a bit nervous about the situation, as a player of Salah’s quality will be close to impossible to replace.

The 29-year-old recently gave an interview to GQ that suggested he was prepared to stay with LFC and that his demands weren’t anything unreasonable, and now his agent has posted this picture…

This shows him and Salah, wearing Liverpool training gear, in what looks like a possible negotiation situation, with the player laughing while the agent looks at his phone in the background.

Could this be a happy picture? Something that shows an agreement is now edging closer? Or could it be Salah and his agent laughing off another low-ball offer from the Reds?

Liverpool fans will hope it’s the former, and perhaps we’ll learn a bit more about it soon.

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas recently admitted he was puzzled by this situation, telling CaughtOffside: “The situation is a bit bemusing. The club wants him to stay, he wants to stay, and so the only stumbling block I can see are the wage demands.

“Who knows what he wants, or what Liverpool want to give him? From a fan’s perspective, though, Liverpool need to be keeping someone of his calibre if they want to continue being one of the best teams in the world.

“I can’t think of a player available that could replace him in that wide position.”